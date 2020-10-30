Ariana Grande’s Positions Album Decoded: Sex, Love and Moving On

Related : Did Ariana Grande Call Out Ex Pete Davidson in "Positions"?

Ariana Grande is ready for the world to relive her quarantine experience through her sixth studio album, Positions—and it definitely gets steamy.

The pop star created Positions (out Friday, Oct. 30) while quarantining with her new boyfriend, real estate mogul Dalton Gomez. So it's no surprise that the tracks give an intimate look at their relationship out of the spotlight.

"Six Thirty" sees her evaluating their long-term potential, while "Safety Net" and "My Hair" center on her exposed insecurities in the face of love. Other songs' lyrics like "I wanna get nasty" and "I wanna 69 with you" kinda speak for themselves.

Through Positions, Ariana has chronicled the new relationship in her life and how it compares to past flames—which were documented in her last album Thank U, Next. That 2019 record captured her breakup from Pete Davidson as well as her own loss in the wake of ex Mac Miller's death, whereas Positions hones in on her new, quiet love story.

Dalton and Ari, who is a "major homebody," got to know each other quickly during the pandemic and went Instagram official before Ari's 27th birthday in June.