Jeff Bridges Shares an Inspiring Update On His ''Mortality'' Amid Cancer Battle

Jeff Bridges is going to keep on keeping on.
Ten days after the Hollywood legend first shared news of his lymphoma diagnosis, he posted a heartwarming health update to his website on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Accompanied by a photo of Bridges proudly posing in a hospital gown and some hand-drawn doodles, The Big Lebowski star wrote, "This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of precociousness & gratitude & good old fashion love & lots of it, big time. I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, & man I appreciate it."
Bridges continued, "It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"
"This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence," the 70-year-old added. "I'm realizing if I have s--t to share, now's the time."
Bridges then shared links to causes he'd like to "shine a light on," including climate change. The actor concluded, "I'm lookin' to be in a partnership with you guys in creating a beautiful life & world for all of us."
Hollywood has rallied around Bridges since he first announced he was being treated for cancer.
He shared on social media at the time, "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."
Bridges also encouraged voters to hit the polls ahead of Election Day: "And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together."