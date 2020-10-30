Score RuPaul's Jingle Jammies for the Whole Family at Old Navy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The fabulous RuPaul is the star of Old Navy's new holiday TV campaign, with the brand's take on his Christmas song "Hey Sis" in each spot. There's no denying it's a banger, so will Ru be putting out any new Christmas music this year?
"I love Christmas music," RuPaul says. "In fact, I listen to Christmas music all year long. So I think actually I will be putting out some Christmas music this year."
RuPaul will also be appearing in a four-part holiday-themed content series on Old Navy's YouTube channel called "RuPaul-iday." This series will premiere on Black Friday and air each Friday through Nov. 18.
"One of my most cherished holiday traditions is Georges [LeBar] and I will go to Paris—we've done it for the past few years," RuPaul says. "This year, we probably won't be going so maybe we drive down to Paris, Texas. Or Paris, California. You know—California has a Paris."
You can shop Old Navy's jingle jammies which Ru sports, available for the whole family, below!
Patterned Flannel Pajama Pants for Women
Santa can have the skin-tone of your choice on these cozy PJ pants, thanks to feedback from both Old Navy employees and customers.
Patterned Flannel Pajama Sets for Men
A PJ set covered in Hanukkah dreidel doggies? Sign us up!
Cozy Patterned Micro Performance Fleece Romper Pajamas for Women
Slip on this fair isle-print romper that's available in standard and tall sizes. It comes in a cozy fleece.
Unisex Santa-Print Footed One-Piece for Baby
This one-piece for babies also features Santa in the skin-tone of your choice.
Gender-Neutral Pajama Set for Kids
Stick together in this gender-neutral PJ set for kids. It's made of a soft cotton.
Patterned Waffle-Knit Plus-Size One-Piece Pajamas
Make like Ru and pop on this one-piece. It's available in standard and plus sizes.
Patterned Waffle-Knit One-Piece Pajamas for Women
The fair isle print of these one-piece PJs is super festive.
