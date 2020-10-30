Superstore's Nico Santos On Keeping the Humor Amid the Pandemic Reality

Superstore is back and facing the pandemic head on.

Production on the NBC comedy got shut down in the spring with just one episode left to shoot, and it was a big one. The season five finale was supposed to America Ferrera's swan song as Amy headed off to California with a big promotion, and season six was going to start without her. Plans changed thanks to the pandemic, and Ferrera got a whole extra episode in which Amy had to deal with leading Cloud Nine through the ups and downs of the past few months while the actors themselves also got used to filming their show under very new and very strange circumstances.

E! News chatted with Nico Santos, who plays Mateo, about just how much getting used to it all took.

"It's definitely weird. That is the only way to describe it," he said. "I'm counting my lucky stars that I'm able to work, but it's definitely strange and weird to have to do it with all the new COVID protocols surrounding us. I'm happy, but I'm not gonna lie, it's a little strange."