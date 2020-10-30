Chrissy TeigenIvy ParkKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Joshua Kushner’s Love Story

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have a baby on board! As the pair prepare to welcome their first child, we’re throwing it back to their sweetest photos together.

By Lindsay Weinberg Oct 30, 2020 12:16 AMTags
BabiesCelebritiesKarlie Kloss
Related: What Christian Siriano & Karlie Kloss Bring to "Project Runway"

Baby Klossy is on the way! Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner are expecting their first child together, according to multiple outlets. 

The model just celebrated her second wedding anniversary to Joshua, who is the brother of Jared Kushner and brother-in-law of Ivanka Trump. Karlie wrote on Instagram on Oct. 18, "I fall more in love with you every day." And Joshua commemorated the anniversary by writing, "i pinch myself every day."

Karlie and Joshua tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony in New York back in 2018 after a whirlwind engagement lasting three months, with the bride donning a stunning cut-out Dior gown. 

Their wedding festivities continued with a second party in Wyoming in 2019. They welcomed guests Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (who are also new to the whole parenting game with 2-month-old daughter Daisy). 

More recently, Karlie shared a casual pic of herself sending in her notarized ballot ahead of Election Day, which earned her praise from Natalie Portman, Tory Burch, Erin Foster, Christian Siriano and more famous friends.

photos
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's Road to Engagement

Still, neither parent-to-be has commented on the baby news yet, whereas we can't contain our excitement.

Take a look back at Karlie and Joshua's cutest couple photos, before baby makes three and they start a new chapter of their lives.

Instagram
Paradise

Back in 2012, Kushner's friend Kevin Systrom predicted that his friend "likes her" while posting this photo of the couple on the beach, and he was totally right!

Instagram
Desert Tripping

Things started to heat up for the duo (both literally and figuratively) as they trekked to the desert for Coachella in 2013.

Will Ragozzino/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Young Love

The happy pair made their official debut as a couple at the 2013 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards.

Instagram
On the Sunny Side

In 2014, the couple jetted off to Big Sur for vacation and snuck in a few kisses here and there to commemorate the trip.

Instagram
Coachella is for Lovers

Both Kushner and Kloss love Coachella Music Festival and have frequented the annual event for years together. The spring heat seems to agree with this pair!

Instagram
Happily Ever After

Everyone is just looking for their Prince Charming and while out in Saint Petersburg, Kloss proved she already found hers.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

After walking the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala, Kloss cuddled up with her beau at a fun after party in NYC.

James Devaney/GC Images
Courtside Cuties

The power couple took in a New York Knicks game in 2016 and they couldn't help but show a little PDA while sitting court-side.

Instagram
Four Years Down, A Lifetime to Go

In 2016, the supermodel shared this kissing snap in honor of the couple's fourth anniversary of meeting. Clearly, four years in was only the beginning for these two.

Instagram
Party Animals

On the co-founder of Oscar Health's birthday in 2017, Kloss shared this party pic and the sweetest note to her love. "My atoms love your atoms, It's chemistry. - @atticuspoetry," she wrote. "Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in crime. The past 5 years of our adventures together have been some of the best memories of my life. I love you."

Instagram
Total Eclipse of the Heart

The couple that watches the total solar eclipse stays together...right?

Instagram
Adventure Buddies

These two lovebirds are always up for an adventure like their trip to the Wadi Rum Desert in April, or their time in Iceland, or Montauk, or Myanmar. Seriously, we could go on forever.

Instagram
Forever and Always

In July 2018, Karlie announced their engagement by sharing this sweet photo. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she captioned the shot.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Say I Do

Three months after Joshua's proposal, the couple tied the knot in an intimate Jewish ceremony held in upstate New York on Oct. 18, 2018. 

Instagram
Newlywed Bliss

Karlie and Joshua jetted off to South Africa for their honeymoon in late 2018. 

Instagram / Derek Blasberg
Round Two

Mazel tov...again! Eight months after they became husband and wife, the couple's star-studded inner circle gathered for a wedding celebration in June 2019. 

It Takes Two

Karlie shared this black and white snapshot next to her man in December 2019.

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
Oh, Baby!

News broke in October that the 28-year-old is pregnant with the couple's first child together. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

This Bachelorette Sneak Peek Might Be the Most Dramatic Yet

2
Update!

Why Meghan Markle Wanted Her Case Against the British Press Delayed

3

Tristan Thompson Supported Khloe Kardashian During Her COVID-19 Battle

4

LeAnn Rimes Bares Psoriasis in Nude Photos

5
Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID-19 in KUWTK Teaser

Latest News

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Late Father

Tristan Thompson Supported Khloe Kardashian During Her COVID-19 Battle

Superstore's Nico Santos On Moving On Without America Ferrera

Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant! Relive Her and Joshua Kushner's Love Story

These Rain-Soaked New Yorkers Were Surprised By Paul Rudd

Kailyn Lowry Arrested After Allegedly Punching Ex Chris Lopez

Jamie Lee Curtis Confronts Myers in Halloween Kills Trailer