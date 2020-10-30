Chrissy TeigenIvy ParkKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Sephora's Beauty Insider Holiday Savings Event Is Here!

Save up to 20% off Dyson, Olaplex, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and more for a limited time only.

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 30, 2020
If you want to gift anything from Sephora this holiday season, here is the sale you don't want to miss: the Beauty Insider Holiday Savings Event.

During this sale, everything on the site is discounted up to 20% if you're part of Sephora's rewards program (it's free to sign up) by using the code HOLIDAYFUN. That's right: This means you can save big on all of this holiday's most wish-listed gifts from Dyson, Olaplex, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and more.

See How Jennifer Lopez and More Celeb's Families Celebrate the Holidays in Coach

Here's the breakdown of the sale:

  • Rouge members can enjoy 20% off from Oct. 30 through Nov. 9. 
  • VIBs earn 15% off from Nov. 3 to 9. 
  • Insiders score 10% off from Nov. 5 to 9.  

So happy shopping, beauty!

