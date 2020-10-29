Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Arrested After Allegedly Punching Ex-Boyfriend Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry's rocky relationship with Chris Lopez continues.
E! News can confirm the Teen Mom 2 star was arrested in Delaware on Sept. 26 after allegedly punching her ex-boyfriend. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the incident occurred on Sept. 4 when the pair exchanged custody of their 3-year-old son Lux at Chris' place of residence.
Chris claimed in police records that Kailyn started "attacking" him by "punching him several times on the head and upper torso" after discovering their son's haircut. Chris claimed that he did not fight back before his ex left the residence.
Authorities also claimed in documents that Kailyn "stated that she was upset because Christopher cut Lux's hair. Kailyn stated that the dispute never became physical."
Kailyn was later taken into police custody for offensive touching. She pled not guilty and was ordered to have "no contact, direct or indirect" with Chris.
Back in September, Kailyn posted before and after photos of Lux's haircut on social media. "Parenting with a narcissist be like," she wrote according to screengrabs obtained by The Sun. "Control tactic."
After news of the arrest broke out, Kailyn's team spoke out and shed light on where the two parents stand.
"Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed," Kailyn's rep said in a statement to E! News. "The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year. Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge."
Court records confirm Kailyn's arraignment is scheduled for January 21, 2021. E! News has reached out to Chris' team and has not heard back.
Earlier this week, Kailyn opened up about her relationship with Chris during an episode of Teen Mom 2.
In one scene, the Coffee Convos podcast co-host got emotional when confirming she was expecting another baby with her ex.
"I think what has transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening," she shared in her confessional while holding back tears. "I know that people have a ton of questions and they're wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that and I think there's a lot to be said that I haven't really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it's just really toxic. I'm still trying to figure that stuff out."
Kailyn continued, "As of right now, I have no intentions of including Chris in anything and so going into this one knowing he won't be there at all is really scary."
The reality star would welcome her second child with Chris in August. She is also raising two other boys with exes Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.