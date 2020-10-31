Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Celebrity Kids Whose Costumes Never Disappoint on Halloween Night

Happy Halloween! See which celebrity children always steal the spotlight from their parents with their cute, cunning and captivating costumes.

By Megan Larratt Oct 31, 2020 8:00 AMTags
HalloweenCelebrities
Related: Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Reveals Her 2020 Halloween Costume

Sending out a major cuteness alert! 

Of course, an essential (and maybe the most fun) part of every Halloween celebration is a cute costume. Whether you started planning weeks ahead or the day before, dressing up is a fun and festive way to get out of character, look back at the top pop culture trends of the year, feel a little spooky and kick off the rest of the upcoming holiday season.

Some of the most iconic looks from this holiday ritual have been sported by Hollywood's top talent. Remember Kendall Jenner's famous take on one of the Fembots from Austin Powers? Or maybe you're still shook from Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz's take on ogre couple Shrek and Princess Fiona?

No matter which celebs you have in mind, sometimes the most flavor can be found in a fun-sized package! Not to be outdone by their grown-up parents, several celebrity kids have taken this tradition to the next level of cuteness.

Whether they're matching as a family or doing their own festive thing, these kids are not messing for Halloween.

photos
Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights: Star Sightings

Although the cherished holiday may look a little different this year and not every kid will be out there trick or treating, we can't help but look back on a few young stars who didn't disappoint with their costumes in recent years. 

From Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, to Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna Stephens, scroll below to see some of their best looks.

Instagram
Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry & Canon Curry

This basketball family turned their attention to Pixar in 2019 for Halloween. Dressing up as the iconic group of characters from Toy Story, their adorable kids, Riley, Ryan and Canon Curry truly stole the spotlight! 

Instagram
North West & Penelope Disick

Anyone feeling thirsty? The adorable Keeping Up With The Kardashians duo dressed up as common household items around their place: Fiji Water and Perrier! 

Instagram
Hilary Duff & Luca Cruz

The Lizzie McGuire star posed with her son and little LEGO man in 2017 for Halloween! Hey cuteness!

Instagram
JWoww, Roger Matthews, Greyson Matthews & Meilani Matthews

Pictured in 2017, the Jersey Shore star showed off her adorable kids as the iconic Addams Family. That's officially the smallest Pugsley Addams rendition we have ever seen!

Instagram
Fergie & Axl Duhamel

The Black Eyes Peas singer posed with her son as Tinker Bell and Peter Pan for Halloween in 2017. Off to Neverland!

Instagram
Saint West & Reign Disick

Pictured in 2018, the duo posed for a tribute to father and uncle Kanye West for Halloween! Looks like they have some big shoes to fill—and some big T-shirts! 

 

Instagram
Pink, Carey Hart, Willow Hart & Jameson Hart

Look at these giggling pirates! In 2017, the "So What" singer celebrated the spooky season by dressing up as a family. Her kids might be the cutest first mates we've ever seen!

Courtesy Suzanne Delawar
Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish, Heaven Leigh Hart, Hendrix Hart, & Kenzo Kash Hart

The Hart family came to play with a full rendition of the Minion clan from Universal's Despicable Me in 2018. Front and center, the Jumanji star's kids made for the most adorable minion members!

Instagram
Ryan Hansen, Amy Russell, Crosby Hansen, Millie Hansen & Everett Hansen

This Friday the 13th star opted for a major throwback with his family in 2018. Surrounded by his pink ladies from Grease, Crosby, Millie and Everett Hansen completed the costume. Step aside, Dad!

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson

This fierce duo from Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed off their stripes in a matching tiger costume in 2018. Who knew they would be so ahead of the times pre-Tiger King!

Hoda Kotb/Instagram
Hoda Kotb & Haley Kotb

The Today show co-anchor posed with her fellow bubble bee for Halloween in 2018.

Instagram
Jade Roper Tolbert, Tanner Tolbert, Emmy Tolbert & Brooks Tolbert

This Bachelor in Paradise couple used a little less conversation and a little more costume action for their ode to the King for Halloween. Just check out the passion in Brooks' wig!

Instagram
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's cutie rocked this baby sized Oompa Loompa costume for Halloween in 2019. Someone call the Chocolate Factory because this little helper deserves some candy!

Instagram
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, Isaiah Fisher & Jacob Fisher

In 2019, the country singer sported a pink Care Bear outfit while her sons dressed as the Grinch and "Max" the dog. Time to swing by Whoville!

Twitter
Luna Stephens

The super girl rocked her Halloween costume in 2018 while mom, Chrissy Teigen, captured the special moment!

Instagram
Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, & Psalm West

This iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians family coordinated a special group costume to recognize the age old classic, The Flintstones, in 2019! Even Pslam West, who was just five months old at the time, participated in the festivities! 

Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

This makeup mogul took a moment to celebrate the special October holiday with her darling daughter dressed as a dynamic, superhero duo!

Instagram / Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young, Brayden El Moussa & Taylor El Moussa

The HGTV star posed with his Selling Sunset relator boo and his two children before going out for some Halloween fun in 2019!

Trending Stories

1

Why the Real Winner of BB Is America’s Favorite Houseguest

2
Exclusive

This Bachelorette Sneak Peek Might Be the Most Dramatic Yet

3
Exclusive

Ariana Grande Is “Madly in Love” With Dalton Gomez

4

Celebrity Kids Whose Costumes Never Disappoint on Halloween Night

5
Exclusive

You'll Never Believe What Anne Hathaway's Son Thinks She Does For Work

Latest News

Celebrity Kids Whose Costumes Never Disappoint on Halloween Night

Just Try to Outrun These Killer Secrets About The Walking Dead

Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA Legend Sue Bird Are Engaged

Ciara Came Through Drippin’ as Cardi B for Her Epic Halloween Costume

Exclusive

Ariana Grande Is “Madly in Love” With Dalton Gomez

Get Boo-ze and Spirits Delivered Right to Your Door This Halloween

Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou Make Out at Halloween Party