Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Off Against Michael Myers in New Halloween Kills Trailer

Here's an October surprise Halloween fans can get behind.

A new fun and rather bloody teaser for Halloween Kills, the sequel to the 2018 reboot of Halloween, was posted online on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The film is set right after the events of the previous one, with Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, who faces off once more against infamous masked serial killer Michael Myers. In the teaser, she screams his name as she and her family faces him yet again. The footage also shows the return of some more familiar faces from Halloween past.

Curtis posted the video on her Instagram, writing, "WELL WELL WELL! Come join the MOB! HAPPY HALL[O]WEEN my FRIENDS @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills."

Halloween Kills also stars returning actresses Judy Greer and Andi Matichak as Laurie's daughter and granddaughter, since both survived Myers' killing spree in the last film.

Halloween Kills also features returning Halloween franchise stars The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and Nancy Stephens. Anthony Michael Hall plays Tommy Doyle, another character featured in previous Halloween movies previously portrayed by other actors.