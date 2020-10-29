Chrissy TeigenIvy ParkKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Every Star Voting For the First Time in the 2020 Presidential Election

From Selena Gomez to Snoop Dogg, these celebrities are hitting the polls for the very first time. Find out the inspiring reasons Hollywood is making its voice heard on Election Day.

By McKenna Aiello Oct 29, 2020 9:42 PMTags
PoliticsDonald TrumpCelebritiesJoe Biden
Related: Tan France Becomes U.S. Citizen, Excited to Vote

You never forget your first time. 

And for many celebrities, the 2020 presidential election is an extra memorable one. Selena GomezSnoop Dogg, Billie EilishTan France and Ryan Reynolds all have something in common this Nov. 3: They'll be voting for the first time! 

While this year's race for the White House marks the first in which some stars were eligible to vote because of their age, others like Kelsea Ballerini and Tyler, the Creator say they never realized just how much is jeopardized when privilege gets in the way of democracy. 

"The political climate this election is intense," the 27-year-old country music starlet admitted on Instagram. "It can feel really overwhelming and scary to even have an opinion, knowing if you share it you will get ruthlessly criticized regardless of your platform or perspective. There's a lot of noise…but I've learned that's when it's most important to be anything but silent. And our vote is our voice."

photos
Stars Share Why They're Voting

Find out the inspiring reasons Hollywood is making its voice heard on Election Day below:

Selena Gomez/Instagram
Selena Gomez

The 28-year-old pop star said her voting record (or lack thereof) is nothing to be "ashamed" about, explaining, "I'm going to say that because I've never felt—and this is so true—and I'm now like admitting it to people, like my vote counts. Like, every little thing counts, so I just think some people get in their head, and they're like, 'Oh well, what does it matter?' And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it's been all I can focus on."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tyler, the Creator

In a PSA encouraging his to "pull up" on Election Day, the 29-year-old confirmed he'd be voting for the first time this year: "I know I'm the last person y'all should ever take advice from, but I'm reiterating what everyone else is saying. Please, please if you are young and your f--king back don't hurt, go to them polls and cast a f--king vote."

Instagram
Cobie Smulders

The Canadian-born How I Met Your Mother actress became an American citizen in September. After casting her vote in the presidential election she shared on Instagram, "Done. Boom. Have you yet? Feels good."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish

Ahead of Nov. 3, the Grammy winner stressed the importance of first-timers exercising their right to vote. "I wish I didn't have to do this but it's come to this point and it's really important," Bille, 18, said in a video launching a voting initiative. "If you care about yourself, if you care about your friends and racial injustices and climate change, then you've gotta vote. Like, there's no excuse at this point."

Instagram
Gregg Sulkin

"First time voting as an American citizen... and what an important election to have a voice. Make yours count. Go vote," the British actor posted on Instagram.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Chloe x Halle

In an op-ed for Nylon, the musical duo said they were both feeling "very hopeful" going into election season. Halle, 20, described, "We want to bring about so much change and we want to help our future. And we know that we have the power in our hands, and we know that at times where it feels discouraging and sometimes what we do doesn't mean anything. We have to snap out of that feeling. We have to realize that the more we come together to make a change and to use our voices, the more that we will see the results that we want."

Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram
Kelsea Ballerini

As the 27-year-old country music star put it, "...embarrassingly but honestly, this is my first time voting. Im not proud of it, but my naivety has kept me sheltered through a lot of my young adult life. BUT. As I've listened and learned, I've realized its our responsibility and privilege to use our voices to establish what we as human beings with beating hearts want to see in this country for not only ourselves...but our friends, neighbors, strangers, and future generations."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019
Offset

The Migos rapper opened up about his experience with voter suppression in a PSA made in collaboration with When We All Vote. After being convicted of a felony at 17, his probation officer told him he was no longer eligible to vote. After learning this was not actually the case, Offset said he felt inspired to get involved and vote in Georgia's primary election this past June.  

"It still could be ten times better, but you gotta vote," the now 28-year-old shared. "That's what changes the rules, changes the laws. I really felt good voting, because I was told I couldn't, or I was told I wouldn't be able to clean up or get away from my past and look where I'm at now."

Instagram
Maddie Ziegler & Nia Sioux

Taking to Instagram, the Dance Mom stars teamed up to encourage Gen Z to let their voices be heard in the presidential race. 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Addison Rae

After a false voting record surfaced online, the 20-year-old TikTok star told her millions of followers she had yet to even register to vote. Addison refuted, "I'm actually doing it for the first time with someone important and I'm excited to do so..."

Instagram
Snoop Dogg

The legendary rapper, 49, said in a June interview that he was "brainwashed" into thinking he wasn't eligible to vote, explaining, "I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year... For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn't vote cause you had a criminal record. I didn't know that. My record's been expunged, so now I can vote."

Blake Lively/Instagram
Ryan Reynolds

In true Ryan Reynolds fashion, the Canadian star shared on social media, "This is my first time voting in America. the Canadian. I'd like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I'm a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly."

Instagram
Claire Holt

"To all the people who told me to go back to my own country when I voiced my opinion during the 2016 election..... THIS IS MY COUNTRY NOW AND I VOTED!" the Aussie-born actress wrote on Instagram after gaining her U.S. citizenship in 2019.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Shaquille O'Neal

At 48 years old, this year's presidential election will mark his first time voting. "I don't like being a hypocrite if I'm asking everybody to vote and enact change," the retired NBA star told USA Today Sports. "I can't ask people to vote if I don't vote... There's a lot of people speaking out and a lot of people that are fed up. That is good. But just like any business, there has to be proper planning. We're making a lot of noise, and now we have to urge people to vote and get people in places that understand what we're talking about so laws can be changed. That's how you get stuff done."

Instagram
Kiernan Shipka

"Voting is COOL," the actress, who voted in her first presidential election at 20 years old, wrote on social media. 

Instagram
Savannah Chrisley & Nanny Faye Chrisley

"I CAN'T...my grandmother is 76 years old and she JUST voted for the FIRST TIME EVER and I got to be the one to take her," the Chrisley Knows Best star shared on Instagram. "beyond blessed! Every vote counts...GO OUT AND MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD!"

Hannah Young/Shutterstock
Kaia Gerber

As the Black Lives Matter movement captivated the nation in June, the 19-year-old supermodel wrote on Instagram, "this year will be my first time voting in an election. like many of you, I recognize that comes with the responsibility of educating myself in a way that I never have before. as new voters in america, the weight of our decisions are more crucial now than ever."

Instagram
Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin

At 36 and 33, respectively, Jana and Mike headed to the polls for the very first time this year. "I hate to admit this but I am anyways," the country singer shared, "This is the first time I've ever voted. The first time Mike has ever voted. I don't know why but I always felt like my vote didn't matter. But this year I just felt differently and I know more than ever it does matter."

Instagram
Mike Tyson

Thanks to a new law that took effect in the boxer's home state of Nevada in 2019, Mike is now able to rock the vote. "This election will be my 1st time voting," the 54-year-old announced on Twitter. "I never thought I could because of my felony record. I'm proud to finally vote."

Instagram
Tan France

The British Queer Eye star became a U.S. citizen in June, sharing on Instagram at the time, "For me, this is monumental. It's something I've been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional. And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

This Bachelorette Sneak Peek Might Be the Most Dramatic Yet

2
Breaking

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Married in Intimate Ceremony

3

Ant Anstead Says He's Lost 23 Pounds Amid Christina Anstead Divorce

Stay up to date on all things related to the presidential election by checking out NBC News' Decision 2020 coverage right here

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

This Bachelorette Sneak Peek Might Be the Most Dramatic Yet

2
Breaking

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Married in Intimate Ceremony

3

Ant Anstead Says He's Lost 23 Pounds Amid Christina Anstead Divorce

4

Relive Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Road to Marriage

5

Why the Real Winner of BB Is America’s Favorite Houseguest

Latest News

Camila Mendes' Birthday Post to Grayson Vaughan Proves They're Serious

Breaking

Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joshua Kushner

Every Star Voting For the First Time in the 2020 Presidential Election

LeAnn Rimes Bares Psoriasis in Nude Photos

Exclusive

Here’s Where Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Really Stand

Relive Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Road to Marriage

Selena Gomez Talks Mental Healthcare Reform With Kamala Harris