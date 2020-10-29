Chrissy TeigenIvy ParkKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Pull Off Top-Secret Wedding: Relive Their Road to Marriage

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson recently got married in an intimate wedding ceremony. Look back on their private Hollywood romance that captivated fans.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 29, 2020 8:58 PMTags
WeddingsScarlett JohanssonCouplesCelebrities
Related: Will Colin Jost Play Coy About Scarlett Johansson Romance Rumors?

Live from New York, it's time to celebrate love! 

In case you missed the big news, E! News confirmed that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost recently got married in an intimate ceremony. Meals on Wheels America first announced the news through an Instagram post on Oct. 29. 

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the organization shared online. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica."

While many details of the ceremony remain private, it's not a surprise that the pair decided to make things official.

The Hollywood actress and Saturday Night Live comedian first started dating in 2017. And while they aren't ones to document their love on social media, the duo couldn't help but showcase their chemistry over the years.

photos
2020 Celebrity Weddings

From their public debut as a couple to their unforgettable award season filled with PDA moments, take a look back on some of Scarlett and Colin's cutest moments below.  

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Round of Applause

When award season came to a close at the 2020 Oscars, Scarlett and Colin were one of Hollywood's most fashionable—and lovable—couples. 

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Dynamic Duo

While celebrating her 2020 SAG Awards nominations for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, Scarlett received support from Colin. 

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix
Look of Love

After the show is the after party! Colin and Scarlett whoop it up at Netflix's 2020 Golden Globes After Party. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Red Carpet PDA

In between posing for photos in her stunning red gown, Scarlett managed to sneak in a kiss with Colin at the 2020 Golden Globes. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The Endgame? It's Just the Beginning

The lovebirds share a laugh at the Avengers: Endgame premiere on April 22. On May 19, E! News confirmed that they were engaged after two years together. 

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Pretty in Pink

Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost attended the 2018 American Museum of Natural History Gala together. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Biggest Night in Television

The SNL actor and Avengers actress celebrated the best in television at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Instagram
Skate Night Date Night

The cold never bothered them anyway—especially at Rockefeller Center.

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Met Gala Goals

The Hollywood couple slayed during one of the biggest red carpets in the world.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Look of Love

They say a picture is worth a thousands words. But when it was time for Scarlett Johansson to celebrate Avengers: Infinity War, all we saw was love in Colin Jost's eyes. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney
To Infinity and Beyond

In a rare joint red carpet appearance, the couple walked the carpet together at the premiere of Scarlett Johansson's Avengers: Infinity War.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Bringing the Heat

The couple stepped out for the first time together at the 2017 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

This Bachelorette Sneak Peek Might Be the Most Dramatic Yet

2
Update!

Why Meghan Markle Wanted Her Case Against the British Press Delayed

3
Breaking

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Married in Intimate Ceremony

4

Why the Real Winner of BB Is America’s Favorite Houseguest

5
Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID-19 in KUWTK Teaser

Latest News

Exclusive

Here’s Where Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Really Stand

Relive Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Road to Marriage

Selena Gomez Talks Mental Healthcare Reform With Kamala Harris

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Is This Year's Best Gift

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh Are Set to Play Sisters in New Netflix Movie

Watch KJ Apa and Sofia Carson Face COVID-23 in Songbird Trailer

Breaking

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Married in Intimate Ceremony