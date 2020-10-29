Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Married in Intimate Ceremony

It might not be the weekend, but it's time for an update: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married!
On Thursday, Oct. 29, Meals on Wheels America confirmed that the actress and Saturday Night Live star are officially newlyweds. "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the organization shared to Instagram. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica."
Additionally, the non-profit made quite the punny joke by sharing a picture of the Staten Island Ferry with the saying, "Jost Married," emblazoned across the top.
The actress and comedian confirmed their engagement back in May 2019, with Scarlett later sharing that her partner took a note from James Bond's book for the proposal. "He killed it," the Black Widow actress raved at the time. "He did, like, a whole James Bond situation...it was surprising. He's got a lot behind that news desk that he's hiding."
Scarlett would go on to show off her dazzling engagement ring at red carpet events and during this year's award season. Colin was by her side every step of the way.
This is Scarlett's third marriage. The actress was previously married to Ryan Reynolds, but they announced their divorce on December 14, 2010, after over two years of marriage.
She later married Romain Dauriac in 2014, the same year they welcomed a daughter named Rose together. However, their divorce was finalized in 2017, shortly after she started dating the SNL star.
For his part, Colin previously dated actress Rashida Jones.
But it was Scarlett who Colin described in his memoir as having "a grace and a smile that I've still never seen in any other human."
He wrote, "I've met someone I love and who I feel more comfortable with than I ever have before. I feel more confident committing to what I'm working on and standing by whatever I create, regardless of whether people like it or not."
And, according to sources, the feeling is mutual.
When they first started dating in 2017, a source told E! News, "Scarlett says he is different than many of the men she has been with... She is pretty picky who she goes out with even if it's just dating. They share many similarities together."