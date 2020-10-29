The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 First Look Is Wilder Than We Could've Imagined

"What happens in the dungeon, stays in the dungeon."
A coy Kandi Burruss utters this very sentence in the dramatic first look for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. So, what on Earth is Kandi referring to?
As we see in the just-released footage, Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party takes a wild turn. Donned in lingerie and surrounded by sex toys, the women are seen enjoying a stripper.
After one unidentified voice declares that they "want to turn up for real," another states: "Turn off the cameras and we can actually have fun."
It appears that this wild night has spawned a wild claim as Kenya Moore alleges she heard "sex noises coming from a bedroom."
Later on, Porsha Williams' friend Tanya Sam tells the RHOA star that someone is "making disparaging comments about [them] involving a stripper."
In response to the accusations, Porsha is seen telling the group, "Wow, I'm over this."
In fact, Porsha has bigger things to focus on as she's seen participating in Black Lives Matter protests.
"It could've happened to any of us," Porsha says in front of a group. "And that's why complacency is not something we have the right to live in no more."
Of course, there is plenty of drama plaguing the ladies of Atlanta. For starters, the women are seen confronting the coronavirus pandemic.
"Keep your mask and your wig on tight, boo," Porsha even declares. "I will quarantine a bitch."
The pandemic has proven difficult for Cynthia, who faces bumps in the road while planning her wedding to Mike Hill.
During one dramatic scene, Cynthia notes, "If I can't have it, Mike, then we can pull over and get married now."
This ultimatum doesn't sit well with Mike, who turns off the camera mid-conversation.
Meanwhile, Kenya faces a potential custody battle from estranged husband Marc Daly.
An emotional Kenya is seen saying over the phone, "Don't tell me what I cannot do with my child."
For all of this and more, including a taste of new Housewife Drew Sidora, watch the first look above.
You can also get a taste of what's to come by checking out the cast portraits below.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 13 premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
