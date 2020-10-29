Chrissy TeigenIvy ParkKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 First Look Is Wilder Than We Could've Imagined

The RHOA season 13 first look tackles everything from coronavirus to Black Lives Matter to an alleged hookup.

"What happens in the dungeon, stays in the dungeon."

A coy Kandi Burruss utters this very sentence in the dramatic first look for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. So, what on Earth is Kandi referring to?

As we see in the just-released footage, Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party takes a wild turn. Donned in lingerie and surrounded by sex toys, the women are seen enjoying a stripper.

After one unidentified voice declares that they "want to turn up for real," another states: "Turn off the cameras and we can actually have fun."

It appears that this wild night has spawned a wild claim as Kenya Moore alleges she heard "sex noises coming from a bedroom."

Later on, Porsha Williams' friend Tanya Sam tells the RHOA star that someone is "making disparaging comments about [them] involving a stripper."

In response to the accusations, Porsha is seen telling the group, "Wow, I'm over this."

In fact, Porsha has bigger things to focus on as she's seen participating in Black Lives Matter protests.

"It could've happened to any of us," Porsha says in front of a group. "And that's why complacency is not something we have the right to live in no more."

Of course, there is plenty of drama plaguing the ladies of Atlanta. For starters, the women are seen confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

Bravo Media

"Keep your mask and your wig on tight, boo," Porsha even declares. "I will quarantine a bitch."

The pandemic has proven difficult for Cynthia, who faces bumps in the road while planning her wedding to Mike Hill.

During one dramatic scene, Cynthia notes, "If I can't have it, Mike, then we can pull over and get married now."

This ultimatum doesn't sit well with Mike, who turns off the camera mid-conversation.

Meanwhile, Kenya faces a potential custody battle from estranged husband Marc Daly.

An emotional Kenya is seen saying over the phone, "Don't tell me what I cannot do with my child."

For all of this and more, including a taste of new Housewife Drew Sidora, watch the first look above.

You can also get a taste of what's to come by checking out the cast portraits below.

Bravo Media
Cynthia Bailey

With her wedding quickly approaching, Cynthia Bailey is elated to be marrying the man of her dreams, even as they face wedding planning obstacles set in place by COVID-19. Determined to walk down the aisle, moving forward with her dream ceremony in the midst of a pandemic creates tension between Cynthia and her fiancé. Back at the ranch, Lake Bailey is a full house with Cynthia's sister, Mal, temporarily taking residence there, leaving little alone time for the happy couple.

Bravo Media
Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore's fairytale romance continues to be on the rocks after a difficult year, but she remains determined as ever to live her life on her own terms. Still undecided about the future of her relationship, Kenya decides to reclaim her life and remodel her house—adding in the pool and cabana she's always wanted. As she continues to delve into motherhood with her beautiful daughter Brooklyn, a budding friendship with newcomer LaToya Ali begins to develop right on time.

Bravo Media
Kandi Burruss

Less than a year after welcoming baby Blaze, Kandi Burruss' life shows no signs of slowing down. Her restaurant empire continues to boom as she and Todd prepare to open an upscale steakhouse in Atlanta, but despite being as busy as ever, their personal life remains hot and heavy. As Riley prepares to leave the nest to start college in New York City, Kandi worries this may be a permanent move.

Bravo Media
Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams steps into her family legacy, tirelessly lending her voice and efforts to the Black Lives Matter movement. Speaking out against systemic racism, attending protests and amplifying the message, Porsha is passionate about fighting for justice. Surrounded by the support of her mother and sister, her daughter Pilar Jhena continues to be the sunshine in Porsha's life as her relationship takes a bit of a backseat. Porsha's fun-loving side is always around, despite working overtime on her many business endeavors.

Bravo Media
Drew Sidora

Actress and singer Drew Sidora joins the group as the newest housewife, ready to make some waves and spice things up. In addition to juggling her career, Drew has a lot on her plate as a wife and three children to care for. With her mother currently living in their house, trouble may be brewing between Drew and her husband. From getting ready to direct her first feature film to moving into her dream house, will her relationship be able to withstand her busy lifestyle?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 13 premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Binge past episodes of Real Housewives on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

