Lizzo Brings "Auntie Sam Realness" to Decision 2020 as She Votes in Patriotic Bralette

Lizzo is casting her vote in style!

With just days to go until the 2020 Presidential election, one music superstar decided to document her journey to the ballot box on social media. In an Instagram post on Oct. 28, Lizzo headed to West Hollywood, Calif., to drop off her ballot early.

"I VOTED," the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram. "This is my 3rd time voting in my whole life. When you think about how few and far in between that is it really puts things into perspective! I believe this is the beginning of making voting ACCESSIBLE and FAIR so that this country reflects its people."

She continued, "To all my activists, thank you for your constant organizing & service. Let's get our vote in so we can get back to the good fight for true liberty and justice for ALL. Have YOU voted yet?"

And for those curious about the "Good as Hell" singer's look for the occasion, Lizzo was quick to call it "Auntie Sam realness."