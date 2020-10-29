EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID-19 in KUWTK Teaser
Here's How Katy Perry Keeps Daughter Daisy Dove With Her Always

In a video urging Americans to vote, fans of Katy Perry spotted a small trinket. Keep scrolling to watch the adorable video.

New parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want you to go vote!

On Oct. 29,  the singer took to Instagram to post a video that she captioned, "mom & dad here reminding you that YOUR VOTE COUNTS!" The post urged people to cast in person, but delivered the message in song.  

Katy began, "Rise and shine and get to the polls now."

Orlando joined in, "Vote in person, not with the mail-in ballot."

Katy finished up with, "Now's the time to vote in person, person, people of the United States."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star added that the vote is for "the future generations," including the couple's daughter Daisy Dove. Although the newest Bloom wasn't in the video, the singer's devoted fans spotted Katy's thin gold necklace with the letters D-A-I-S-Y-D-O-V-E. Even with the letter 'D' backwards, fans gushed over the public love note.

The couple announced the birth of Daisy Dove through UNICEF, the organization both Katy and Orlando are Goodwill Ambassadors for. 

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," began the statement. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," began the statement. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

 

The statement continued, "Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

