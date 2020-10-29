Read Gigi Hadid's Heartfelt Letter to Loved Ones Who Sent "Generous" Baby Gifts

Gigi Hadid is showing her gratitude for the "generous" baby gifts she and Zayn Malik have received.

It's been just over a month since the supermodel and the former One Direction star welcomed their first child together. Now, the 25-year-old is sending a heartfelt message to her loved ones for the "beautiful" presents.

"I just want to put out there...while I have the time, that when I do thank you's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public 'thanks,'" Gigi began her letter, shared to Instagram Story. "I am overwhelmed with the many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love—and I will slowly probably share them."

"BUT thank you cards are on their way," she noted. "If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!"