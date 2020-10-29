Nick Jonas Has Us Convinced That the "Jonas Blessing" Conspiracy Theory Is Real

Don't mind us, we're just picking our jaws up off the floor after Nick Jonas just revealed a new conspiracy theory... And it totally makes sense.
Like most Angelenos, Nick has been celebrating after the L.A. Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 27. But he thinks he deserves some of the credit for the win, because three professional athletes coincidentally won three major championships this year after going to Jonas Brothers concerts. Obviously, it pays to be a Jonatic!
Nick broke down his bombshell theory, dubbed the "Jonas Blessing," on Instagram on Wednesday and served up some funny (but maybe actually real) advice for pro sports players.
"For all you athletes out there who want to win championships and Grand Prix and everything in between, listen up," Nick said. "The key to success is to come to a Jonas Brothers show. It's basically the reverse of the Drake Curse. Let's call it the Jonas Blessing."
The singer believes the Jonas Brothers might be the good luck charm behind this year's biggest sporting wins, unlike Drake, who is always blamed for causing teams to lose when he's in the stands.
The 28-year-old musician said his Jonas Blessing theory all ties back to three key moments in sports this year. He started off by explaining, "No one is talking about the very, very obvious theme here. To fully understand this conspiracy, we have to back things up to Sept. 22, 2019."
That was the day of the Jonas Brothers' show in Kansas City, Missouri, which was attended by football player Patrick Mahomes. A few months later, Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2020 Super Bowl.
Exhibit B was about their show on Dec. 10 in Arizona. "Who was there you might ask? Oh, Cody Bellinger," Nick said. "Cut to Oct. 27, the Dodgers win the World Series."
Nick's final argument in this detailed presentation related to the JoBros show in Paris on Feb. 22, which was attended by fan and racecar driver Lewis Hamilton. Nick declared, "Just last week he won his 92nd Grand Prix, the most of all time."
He concluded, "Just remember, it's not about how hard you practice, how naturally gifted you are. It's about the 'Year 3000,' 'When You Look Me in the Eyes,' 'S.O.S.' and, of course, 'Sucker.'" Nick added, "Congrats to all you Jonas-loving athletes out there who were smart enough to come to a show. You deserve those championships."
Better start listening to their new songs "X" and "Five More Minutes" ASAP. Now if only there was a trophy for being the biggest Jonas Brothers fan, we might have a shot at the championship.