Why Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Fans Are Shipping Them All Over Again

Related : Why Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Sparking Dating Rumors

Everyone is still trying to keep up with... Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

After all of these years, fans can't help but swoon over the former couple. There's no secret the duo has remained close following their breakups over the years, especially to co-parent their three kids—Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

However, the reality TV personalities made their millions of followers go wild after uploading several Instagram photos to each of their accounts. "selfie selfie," the Poosh founder simply shared on Wednesday, Oct. 28, alongside two images that showed her and Scott enjoying a bike ride at the beach.

As for Scott's post? He added something more cheeky, writing, "Working on my night moves."

Along with his caption, he uploaded an interesting snapshot that showed him hugging a mystery woman at the beach. While it wasn't clear who he was with, Scott's fans assumed he was with Kourtney as she posted her Instagram hours earlier.