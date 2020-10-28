Where Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González’s Romance Stands After That Cabo Getaway

Related : Timothee Chalamet Speaks Out on Lily-Rose Depp Kissing Photos

Summer fling don't mean a thing, and it seems that Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González's short-lived romance didn't last beyond the summer.

Back in June, the couple took a picturesque five-day trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they supposedly "couldn't keep their hands off of each other." Timothée and Eiza flew on a private jet along with another couple, and were later spotted kissing on a lounge chair during their tropical getaway.

But come fall, things have changed and the pair are over sooner than they began.

A source exclusively tells E! News that Eiza hasn't been with Timothée for a while now. "They weren't together for long, just that Cabo trip," the insider adds.

Another source says that during a recent interaction with Eiza, she didn't mention Timothée and "seemed single." *Le sigh*

The Dune star broke his silence on social media on Aug. 7 by posting a mask selfie and later quoting Bob Dylan by tweeting, "he not busy being born is busy dying."