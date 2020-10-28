The Conners's Michael Fishman Speaks Out About His Son Larry's Fatal Overdose

Actor Michael Fishman is opening up about his son's tragic death for the first time.

The Conners star discussed the loss of his youngest child, Larry, in a candid interview with Tamron Hall on her eponymous talk show on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

In June 2020, Larry passed away following an accidental drug overdose. And when asked how the star knew "Larry was struggling with drug abuse," Michael explained, "It wasn't so much a struggle for him. People try things over time and that wasn't really an issue overall."

"He moved to a house in transition after living with his sister for a little while, and he tried drugs that turned out to be bad drugs that multiple people had a very serious reaction," he continued. "I came to Larry, maybe later than I wish I could. And I think for parents, you wish you had more time. You don't always get the time that you want."