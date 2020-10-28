EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID-19 in KUWTK Teaser
Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski Break Up After Brief Romance

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski have called it quits after more than two months of dating. Get all the details on their split below.

It's over between Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski.

The 56-year-old actor and 27-year-old German model have called it quits after more than two months of dating. E! News has learned the two split several weeks ago, and that their relationship was never serious.

Pitt and Poturalski first sparked romance rumors in late August after they were spotted in France together. The two were seen boarding a private jet, as they flew to the South of France, where they spent time at Chateau Miraval. Pitt and estranged wife Angelina Jolie own the private estate and vineyard that also served as their 2014 wedding venue.

Pitt and Poturalski have never confirmed nor denied the romance rumors, and she made no mention of them on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 28, after news of their split was made public. Instead, Poturalski posted a couple of modeling photos of herself, writing, "Hang in there just for a little bit longer..." Pitt has no public social media account.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

In mid-September, some fans bombarded Poturalski with criticism on Instagram after she wrote in a post, "Happy people don't hate." One user wrote to her, "If so, then why you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl." It was recently reported that Poturalski is herself married.

Poturalski responded, "Not hating anyone."

Earlier this year, Pitt fueled romance rumors with Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat. In June, she told Vulture, when asked about the reports, "We're not dating. We're just friends."

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage and more than a decade after they began their relationship. The two share six children—Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In June, Jolie opened up to Vogue India about what led to her and Pitt's split.

 

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family," she said. "It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds."

She added, "In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."

