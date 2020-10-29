Craig Conover's Holiday Gift Guide Brings Southern Charm Under the Tree

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Craig Conover is ready to add some Southern Charm to your holidays.
When not filming a juicy new season of TV for Bravo, the reality star has been hard at work building his Sewing Down South empire. He's also been preparing for a festive season with the ones he loves.
"I know we've all been together a lot lately, but for some reason, the time of the year just makes a big difference," Craig exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm looking forward to getting in the kitchen with my mom, making a big dinner and then settling in to watch all the Hallmark movies."
Until then, the designer is sharing a few gifts that will make great presents for anyone on your list. From pillows to cookware, see Craig's picks below.
Sewing Down South Animal Lumbar Pillow
"Decorating for the holidays is the perfect opportunity to get out of our comfort zones a bit and bring fun, playful elements into our homes. Whether it's the animal lover in your life or someone who just loves a great statement piece, this pillow is sure to be one of the top talked about gifts under the tree this year."
august & leo Chenille Knit Throw with Pom Poms
"It can get pretty chilly during the holiday season in Charleston, so for me having a good blanket or throw is a necessity. Blankets are always my go-to holiday gift because you can never have enough and they never go out of style. This Chenille Knit Throw is a great option to curl up with on those cold evenings and even doubles as a cozy accent to any room when it's not being used."
Sewing Down South Waterlife Pillow
"When picking out gifts for the holidays, I always love to gift items that evoke a story or create a conversation. Inspired by colors and creatures of the ocean, this Swimming Turtles pillow was created from hand-painted art making it a great gift for your sea loving friends—or even the person in your life who appreciates art."
Abstract Polka Dot Apron + Oven Mitt Bundle
"One of my favorite things to do during the holidays is spend time in the kitchen making traditional seasonal recipes and trying a few new ones too! Created from handmade art, this Apron and Oven Mitt Duo is a great option to bring a little style into the kitchen and will keep all of your loved ones looking their best while staying mess free this holiday season!"
Curtis Stone Dura-Bake Divided Sheet Pan Set
"Some of my best holiday memories growing up were baking and cooking with my family and I wish this would have been around back then! With the option to create up to six different food variations, making separate options to please everyone at the table has never been easier. This could even be a great family activity, letting the kids create brownies or cookies and customize them all different ways!"
Mini & Me Llama Masks, Sewing Down South 4 Pack
"With face masks being the new trendy accessory this year, why not make it fun and have the whole family matching? Matching masks are kind of like the new matching holiday jammies and this four-pack comes with two adult-size masks and two kid-size masks, making a great stocking stuffer gift for the whole family!"
Sewing Down South Americana Lumbar Pillow
"It's been a stressful year for us all and the holidays are a great time to step back and remember the simpler times. This whimsical popsicle pillow brings back so many childhood memories for me and will be sure to bring a smile to everyone's face you gift it to."
Patricia Altschul Pineapple Coaster Set
"The holidays are a great opportunity to come together and help support the businesses of your friends and family. These pineapple coasters from Patricia Altschul's new line with HSN are great for the entertainer on your list. For my long distance friends, I'd pair them with the recipients 'spirited' beverage of choice, but for my local crew, I'd pair them with a gift card to the Charleston Brews Cruise, so they can sample Austen Kroll's highly-anticipated beer, Trop Hop from King's Calling Brewing."
Southern Charm airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo. Binge past season on Peacock any time.