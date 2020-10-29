Southern Charm's Shep Rose Reveals How Serious He and Girlfriend Taylor Ann Green Are

Southern Charm's longtime bachelor might be ready to settle down!
Shep Rose is opening up about his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Ann Green in an exclusive interview with E! News. The two started dating at the beginning of 2020 and Shep tells E! he and his lady are definitely serious.
"We were dating for a few months and then quarantine happened, so we basically became like a married couple after like three months. It was a shock to the system, no doubt about it," the Bravo star revealed ahead of tonight's season 7 premiere of Southern Charm. "I would have thought I would have gotten all nervous about cohabitating with somebody. I didn't hate it: that's the good news. I kinda liked it. So learned a lot about myself, still learning a lot about myself. I absolutely adore her and I'm just really glad that we got what we got to do together because it was really lovely. We didn't kill each other, in fact, quite the opposite."
Shep says the ongoing coronavirus pandemic actually made his and Taylor's relationship stronger.
"There's that whole thing about COVID has ruined so many relationships. It didn't, it strengthened it," he shared. "We care about each other a whole hell of a lot. She just wants to have fun and all I want to do is make her laugh and have fun with her. It's not a tense relationship and that kind of means everything."
And yes, Shep has thought about becoming a one woman man for the long haul. "Yeah, of course I've thought about that. It's an eternal thing," he gushed. "She's amazing, don't screw it up. At the moment I'm trying not to screw it up and I hope I'm doing a good job at that. But again, yes, I've been single for a long, long time. I know this sounds cliché and I apologize but I tell her this too, 'Am I happy today? Yes, I am. OK, keep going.' You know what I mean? That's kind of the mantra and I'm happy."
Speaking of quarantine, Shep says season 7 of Southern Charm will be "unconventional" and "unlike" any season before as the cornavirus pandemic hit the U.S. just over a month after they started filming. Some of the season will be self-shot by the cast members on their own phones.
Shep even reveals in the season 7 trailer someone close to him tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition to the pandemic, this season will feature discussions about race, white privilege and police brutality amid the ongoing Black Live Matter protests.
"I make no secret; if you follow me on Twitter, I am a very big progressive person," Shep explained. "I fully understand and I think that it's troubling and it has been a long time. Think about this: before cell phones were cam-corders and police had cameras on their cars and vests, think of all the injustices that went swept under the rug. I fully understand the scope of what people of color have gone through at the hands of aggressive and prejudice law enforcement. I think it's crazy and horrible and horrifying so I think it should be addressed."
And on a positive note, fans will see Shep mend his friendship with co-star Craig Conover after a dramatic season 6.
"We're great," Shep gushed. "Craig has, in my opinion, come the furthest out of all of us, out of anyone on the show over the past 6, 7 years. I'm just really happy for him because he's owning his eccentricities and he's just saying, ‘I am who I am and I don't care.' And that's the way everyone should live. So I fully support Craig. We've been through thick and thin and we yell at each other but we are very quick to forgive and laugh about it. So that will never change."
Southern Charm season 7 premieres tonight (Oct. 29) at 9 p.m. Binge past season on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)