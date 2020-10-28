Mariska Hargitay Surprises New Yorkers Waiting in Line to Vote With Sweet Treats

Supporting democracy is sweet—especially if you happen to run into Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the actress surprised New Yorkers waiting in line to vote outside of the Madison Square Garden polling location. Mariska brought along cookies from Milk Bar, the popular NYC sweet shop famous for its unique flavors.
"We all know this election is incredibly important, which is why I wanted to show up to support my fellow New Yorkers," said Mariska in a statement. "Lines are long and people are waiting for hours to exercise their civic duty, so I wanted to surprise some voters at MSG with a little pick me up – it was the least I could do. I'm thankful that sports teams and venues have opened their doors this year to make safe, socially-distanced early voting a reality for so many Americans. It's critical all of us make our voices heard."
The NBC star also posed for a photo with a voter, which she posted on her Instagram. In the photo, Mariska—rocking a star face mask—pointed to chalk on the sidewalk that read, "This is what democracy looks like."
In the caption, she shared, "#ThisIsWhatDemocracyLooksLike: it looks like showing up, putting in the time, putting in the energy, feeling the gratitude of those who came before us and fought for this right, allowing yourself to be heard, holding institutions accountable, doing your part for equality, doing your part for your country, doing your part of those around you."
With less than a week to go before the election, many celebrities are speaking out about the importance of casting a ballot.
Stars like Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez have all showed off their voting plans on social media.
Mariska, however, may be the first to supply fans with cookies!