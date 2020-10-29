Married at First Sight's Woody and Amani Left Everyone in Tears on Decision Day

Can you feel the love on Married at First Sight?!
On the Oct. 28 episode of Lifetime's hit reality show, five couples reunited to reveal if they wanted to stay married or get a divorce.
Despite the added pressures of quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic—which made the experiment last for four months as compared to eight weeks—Decision Day was filled with more success stories than heartache.
The couple viewers will likely be talking about after the fact is Amani and Woody. The fan-favorites had instant chemistry while meeting at the altar and saying "I do." Their love shone even brighter in front of experts Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson.
"When I looked at love, I always wanted to be married," Woody explained before shedding tears. "I wanted to have the happiness. But honestly speaking, I didn't genuinely think I would get it. But being married to Amani, everything I didn't expect, I now have."
Amani added, "I definitely feel like love has changed me. You've definitely opened my eyes to see there's so much more that I haven't experienced in life. I feel like I can do anything now for real."
So did the couple decide to stay married? Of course they did!
"I think what I've learned about love is it really can be unconditional," Amani added. "I never imagined I would get there with my spouse especially as quickly as I got with you."
The couple's thoughtful words brought tears to all three experts who helped match the pair at the beginning of the season.
"People need to see real love and I'm so glad and proud and honored to be here to witness it among you two," Pastor Calvin explained. Dr. Pepper added, "Love is truly profound. So when we see this, we not only feel touched by what you've done together but we know this is an important message to get out to the world."
So where did all the other couples land? Amelia said she wanted to stay married to Bennett after he debuted a tattoo of his wife's initials on his butt. Karen and Miles are still going strong.
As for Christina and Henry and Olivia and Brett, we have some news to report in the Married at First Sight status check-in below.
