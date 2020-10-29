EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID-19 in KUWTK Teaser
Married at First Sight's Woody and Amani Left Everyone in Tears on Decision Day

Married at First Sight's Woody and Amani left the experts and viewers in tears on Decision Day. Find out if this season's couples chose to stay married or get a divorce.

Can you feel the love on Married at First Sight?!

On the Oct. 28 episode of Lifetime's hit reality show, five couples reunited to reveal if they wanted to stay married or get a divorce.

Despite the added pressures of quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic—which made the experiment last for four months as compared to eight weeks—Decision Day was filled with more success stories than heartache. 

The couple viewers will likely be talking about after the fact is Amani and Woody. The fan-favorites had instant chemistry while meeting at the altar and saying "I do." Their love shone even brighter in front of experts Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson.

"When I looked at love, I always wanted to be married," Woody explained before shedding tears. "I wanted to have the happiness. But honestly speaking, I didn't genuinely think I would get it. But being married to Amani, everything I didn't expect, I now have."

Amani added, "I definitely feel like love has changed me. You've definitely opened my eyes to see there's so much more that I haven't experienced in life. I feel like I can do anything now for real." 

So did the couple decide to stay married? Of course they did!

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

"I think what I've learned about love is it really can be unconditional," Amani added. "I never imagined I would get there with my spouse especially as quickly as I got with you."

The couple's thoughtful words brought tears to all three experts who helped match the pair at the beginning of the season.

"People need to see real love and I'm so glad and proud and honored to be here to witness it among you two," Pastor Calvin explained. Dr. Pepper added, "Love is truly profound. So when we see this, we not only feel touched by what you've done together but we know this is an important message to get out to the world."

So where did all the other couples land? Amelia said she wanted to stay married to Bennett after he debuted a tattoo of his wife's initials on his butt. Karen and Miles are still going strong.

As for Christina and Henry and Olivia and Brett, we have some news to report in the Married at First Sight status check-in below.

FYI
Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years

A+E Networks
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and proud parents to two kids

A+E Networks
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

A+E Networks
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and proud parents to a baby girl

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's former marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 10 months of marriage

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and proud parents to baby girl 

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and expecting baby No. 2

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing

Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Divorcing 

Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Expecting Their First Baby

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

Belinda Green
Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorcing

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

