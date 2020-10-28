See Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Sweet Birthday Tributes to Caitlyn Jenner

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID-19 in KUWTK Teaser
Happy birthday, Caitlyn Jenner!

The Olympic gold medalist turns 71 today, Wednesday, Oct. 28, and her daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner both took to social media with heartfelt tribute posts and a flurry of pictures.

Kylie posted two photos to her Instagram Story, the first of which appeared to be a recent selfie of the father-daughter duo. "happy birthday @caitlynjenner," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, adding a white heart emoji. "love you so much." 

Making the post even sweeter, Kylie also featured a number of GIFs, including one that read "#1 Dad."

Kendall went the nostalgic route, sharing throwback pics of her and Caitlyn from throughout her childhood and some iconic throwbacks of Caitlyn herself. 

"happy birthday dad @caitlynjenner!" Kendall captioned a black and white snapshot of Caitlyn sporting cheeky Daisy Dukes.

The model continued on another photo; this one showing Caitlyn holding an adorable toddler-sized Kendall, writing, "love you!"

Additional pictures included one of Caitlyn with her Olympic medal, and then both Kendall and her dad riding down Splash Mountain at Disneyland.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family also wished Caitlyn a happy birthday, including Kim Kardashian.

"Happy birthday @caitlynjenner I love you forever!" the mom of four wrote. "You have helped raise me into the woman I am today, forever grateful."

Caitlyn reshared a number of similar posts to her own Instagram story, too.

Both I Am Cait and Keeping Up With the Kardashians are now streaming on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

