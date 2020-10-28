Chrishell Stause Was Considered for The Bachelorette Years Ago

Related : Chrishell Stause Never Felt More Alive After "DWTS"

Did Chrishell Stause consider roses before real estate?

During the Oct. 27 episode of The Viall Files, Robert Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night Programming, revealed the Selling Sunset star was considered for The Bachelorette over a decade ago.

"I actually have had lunch with Chrishell—this was about 10 or 11 years ago—to talk about being the Bachelorette," he told host and former Bachelor Nick Viall.

It all started when Mills and his team were trying to decide what program to debut over that summer. "Summer's where a lot of alternative programming starts," he explained. "We had been doing stuff that wasn't really working. So, we were like, 'Well, what's something that we could do that we know would work.'"

And while ABC regularly alternates between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette today, Mills explained this wasn't always the case. "There was a time when Bachelorette was sort of done just, like, every so often when they decided to do it," the executive shared, noting "there was, like, four Bachelors for every one Bachelorette."