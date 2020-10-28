Armie Hammer Reflects on the "Wake-Up Call" That Led Him to Seek Help

Related : Armie Hammer Spotted With Rumer Willis 3 Months After Divorce

Like millions of people this year, Armie Hammer has not been okay. And that's okay.

The 34-year-old actor, who was most recently seen in the Rebecca film reboot, spoke at British GQ's 2020's GQ Heroes event about his mental health struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The video interview was posted on Wednesday, October 28.

"I think like everyone else on the planet, I felt like the rug was ripped from under my feet and I felt like I could feel it happening in slow motion, like the rug was just being ripped from my feet and I was falling face-first and I was gonna smash my face on the ground," Hammer told the outlet. "I felt like I was in a state of like, free fall almost. Like it was just, it was really difficult."

"I had a wake-up call one day," he later said. "I had a very intense wake-up call one day and I realized that I needed more help than I realized. So I called a friend of mine, Brendan, who works in mental health and I was like, 'Dude, it's not good. It's not good for me,' and he goes, 'i know, it's not good for anyone,' and I go, 'Yeah, but really not good for me, like I'm having a really hard time. I don't know what the answer to this is.' And he ended up getting me on the phone with a therapist who I started working with multiple times a week just to get me through sort of like the crisis aspect of what was going on."