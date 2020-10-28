Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Red Is Her "Only True Breakup Album"

Fans know Taylor Swift's music all too well.
It's no secret that Swifties love dissecting each and every song the music superstar releases. But now, Rolling Stone and Apple Music are teaming up to uncover new details about pop culture's biggest albums.
In a sneak peek for Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums podcast, fans learn that Taylor decided to participate in the project. And yes, she's sharing new information about one unforgettable album.
"I look back on this as this is my only true breakup album," she shared without naming any project in particular. "Every other album has flickers of different things but this was an album that I wrote specifically about a pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak."
As soon as the clip surfaced online, fans speculated that she's talking about her 2012 album tiled Red. Featuring songs like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "All Too Well," the disc provided countless hits.
And in previous interviews, Taylor admitted that a relationship had an impact on her work.
"It's all the different ways that you have to say goodbye to someone," she told Billboard in October 2012. "When you're experiencing the ups and downs of a relationship, especially when you're 22 years old, they all strike you different ways. Every different kind of missing someone, every kind of loss—it all sounds different to me."
Taylor continued, "When you are missing someone, time seems to move slower and when I'm falling in love with someone, time seems to be moving faster. So I think, because time seems to move so slow when I'm sad, that's why I spend so much time writing songs about it. It seems like I have more hours in the day."
The podcast is expected to kick off with weekly episodes starting Nov. 10. And yes, the specific album will be revealed then.
Red would later be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. It won Top Country Album at the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.
Most recently, Taylor broke records when she surprised fans in July by releasing a brand-new album titled folklore.
"In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness," she wrote on Instagram. "Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I've told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it's up to you to pass them down."