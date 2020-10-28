The Bachelorette's Bennett Jordan Explains Why He Roasted Dale Moss

Related : "The Bachelorette": We Have to Talk About Dale Moss

Bennett Jordan is setting the record straight.

After viewers saw The Bachelorette contestant go after fellow suitor Dale Moss during a roast on the Oct. 27 episode, the Harvard alum appeared on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and revealed why he targeted the former football player.

"It was really the time," Bennett said. "It was like an alley-oop."

The wealth management consultant explained he grew up playing sports and "was super competitive."

"You know, I think in any competition—whether you're doing an election, whether it's sports, whether it's just business—you kind of go after the top dog, right?" he said. "And you can't be afraid that that's the man to beat. I think it was kind of clear at that point with, you know, Dale that there was a lot of favoritism. You could tell that his relationship was moving along with Clare [Crawley] quite rapidly. And you know, I certainly am not one to shy away from competition. Never scared of anything. I always believe in myself and my ability to succeed. So, you know, why not go after Dale a little bit more than the others?"