Lily Collins Shares the Silver Lining of Emily in Paris' "Disheartening" Criticism

When it comes to criticism of her Netflix series, Lily Collins is taking a page out of her character Emily Cooper's book and looking for solutions.

The actress leads the streaming site's headline-making series, Emily in Paris. Thanks to its mix of wanderlust, eye candy clothes and drama, viewers have naturally gravitated towards the binge-worthy show. However, it has not gone without debate, from the way French people are portrayed to the accuracy of Emily's age. As she addressed in a new interview with Vogue Arabia, the criticism is not lost on Collins, though she also sees a bright side.

"As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it's also a gift," she told the magazine. "You're being allowed to improve."

According to the magazine, the star made mention of evolving the narrative ahead of a potential second season, which the show's cast members and creator Darren Star already have ideas for.