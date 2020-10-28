Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Blake Shelton Says He and Gwen Stefani Are "Extremely Excited" About Engagement

Blake Shelton took to Twitter to open up about his engagement to Gwen Stefani. Scroll on to see his sweet message.

By Mona Thomas Oct 28, 2020 2:30 PMTags
Gwen StefaniEngagementsCouplesBlake SheltonCelebrities
Related: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged!

Fans everywhere are cheering for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

The internet has been buzzing about the couple's engagement and as expected, so are they. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, author and pastor Rick Warren tweeted a celebratory, "Congratulations @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton. I'm happy for you both!" to which Blake retweeted and added, "Thank you sir. We are extremely excited!" 

Earlier in the day, the news broke that, after nearly five years of dating, the two award-winning singers are engaged.

"@blakeshelton yes please! [ring emoji][prayer hand emoji] gx," Gwen wrote on Instagram. Her Voice co-star captioned his own post, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

The engagement photo pictured the pair lip-locked while the 51-year-old "Rich Girl" singer flashed her ring towards the camera. Though few details have been revealed about the ring or proposal—outside of Blake's rep confirming the engagement happened in Oklahoma—Olivia Landau, CEO and Founder of The Clear Cut told E! News that the ring "looks like a HUGE round brilliant."

photos
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Quotes

"The diamond takes up her entire finger, so I am guessing anywhere from 5-7ct+," Olivia explained. "Well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars." 

Shannon Delany-Ron, director of communications at JamesAllen.com, added additional expertise, noting, "Gwen's ring looks to be white gold or platinum with a center stone approximately 6-8 carats."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Ring

2

Where Caitlyn Jenner's Bond With the Kardashian Family Stands

3

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged

Gwen shares three sons—Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6—with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Prior to his relationship with Gwen, Blake, 44, was previously married to Miranda LambertThe duo divorced in 2015. 

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Ring

2

Where Caitlyn Jenner's Bond With the Kardashian Family Stands

3

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged

4

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

5

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media With Help From Daughter Luna

Latest News

How Camila Cabello Influenced Shawn Mendes’ Album Wonder

Ellen Pompeo Just Said Grey’s Anatomy “Could” End Soon

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media With Help From Daughter Luna

Anne Hathaway Reveals Unique Ways She Coped With Coronavirus Shutdown

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Extremely Excited About Engagement

Exclusive

John Legend Is So Over Using This Fake Hand on The Voice: Watch

Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID-19 in KUWTK Teaser