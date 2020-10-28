The Best, Funniest and Most Savage Memes to Come Out of The Bachelorette Episode 3

Related : Was Clare Crawley Forced Off "Bachelorette" Early?

Hear us out: We think Clare Crawley might like Dale Moss on The Bachelorette.

Wow, wow, wow. We're not sure we've ever seen an episode quite like the ABC reality hit's Oct. 27 outing—and it was only the third episode of the season! Let us repeat: WOW.

We had an explosive argument between Clare and Yosef Aborady, leading to his exit. We were gifted the "Men. Like. That." promo moment 15 minutes into the episode. We saw all of the guys realizing their lead was already scribbling Clare Moss in her journal and coming together to stage mutiny. And, of course, we finally got our first glimpse at Tayshia Adams coming in to take over.

Through it all, Bachelor Nation was offering their thoughts on the non-stop drama on social media, celebrating Tayshia's debut, calling out Clare's Dale-focused behavior and ripping on Yosef's general Yosef-ness.

And if you didn't think the Internet had a field day with those delightfully cheesy photos of Dale modeling Halloween costumes that recently surfaced then you really don't know Twitter.

Here are our picks for the best, the funniest and the most savage takes on last night's episode of The Bachelorette...