The Best, Funniest and Most Savage Memes to Come Out of The Bachelorette Episode 3

Spoiler alert: Bachelor Nation had a lot of thoughts about Yosef's explosive exit and Clare's behavior when it came to frontrunner Dale.

Hear us out: We think Clare Crawley might like Dale Moss on The Bachelorette.

Wow, wow, wow. We're not sure we've ever seen an episode quite like the ABC reality hit's Oct. 27 outing—and it was only the third episode of the season! Let us repeat: WOW.

We had an explosive argument between Clare and Yosef Aborady, leading to his exit. We were gifted the "Men. Like. That." promo moment 15 minutes into the episode. We saw all of the guys realizing their lead was already scribbling Clare Moss in her journal and coming together to stage mutiny. And, of course, we finally got our first glimpse at Tayshia Adams coming in to take over

Through it all, Bachelor Nation was offering their thoughts on the non-stop drama on social media, celebrating Tayshia's debut, calling out Clare's Dale-focused behavior and ripping on Yosef's general Yosef-ness.

And if you didn't think the Internet had a field day with those delightfully cheesy photos of Dale modeling Halloween costumes that recently surfaced then you really don't know Twitter.

Here are our picks for the best, the funniest and the most savage takes on last night's episode of The Bachelorette...

What We Learned Doing a Deep Dive Into All of Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Suitors. You're Welcome.

The Best

The Funniest

The Most Savage

The Bachelorette's next episode airs Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

