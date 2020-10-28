BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

Hip Hop's biggest night just got even bigger.

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards premiered Tuesday, Oct. 27—and what a night it was. Megan Thee Stallion took home the most trophies with three wins. In addition to sweeping the Hustler of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year categories, the "Hot Girl Summer" star received the Best Collaboration honor for her "Savage" remix with Beyoncé.

Speaking of Queen Bey, she followed closely behind in the trophy tally with two wins. In addition to sharing the Best Collaboration award, the singer obtained the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse prize. Roddy Ricch also had two big wins, taking the titles in the Song of the Year and Album of the Year categories.

Of course, there was a star-studded list of performers, too. Cordae, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, City Girls, Mulatto, Gucci Mane, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Brandy, H.E.R., Teyana Taylor, Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne were just a few of the big names to take the stage. In addition, Quavo paid tribute to the late rapper Pop Smoke, who was also posthumously named Best New Hip Hop Artist.