Jersey Shore Exes Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Simultaneously Debut New Relationships

Related : Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Accuses Ex Jen Harley of Domestic Battery

Exes Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are each making their new relationships Instagram official, and the timing is kind of eerie.

About a year after their breakup, the Jersey Shore stars simultaneously debuted their new partners on social media while they were (coincidentally) each out boating on vacation this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Ronnie shared a flaming hot photo of himself holding up his new lover, Saffire Matos, as they kissed on a yacht. The pair are vacationing in Puerto Rico, where they took a little trip around Dorado Reef. Saffire was rocking a yellow string bikini and Dior bucket hat for her Insta debut.

Ronnie captioned the steamy pic, "BearCations!!!" with a hear emoji.

A source tells E! News that Ronnie is "totally smitten" with the beauty technician. The insider says, "She isn't his girlfriend yet and they are taking it slow, but they really do like each other a lot. She's very sweet to Ron."

Joining their party were several friends that gave each other lap dances, though Saffire and Ronnie also had a few quiet moments checking their phones.