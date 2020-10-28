It's Not Just Josh Hartnett: Check Out the Other Stars Who Left Hollywood Behind

Related : Jim Carrey Talks Dealing With Dark Times & Leaving Hollywood

Remember the early aughts when everyone was trying to figure out which of the crop of new heartthrobs was destined to be the next Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio? And what an embarrassment of riches, the hot actor class at the turn of the millennium including Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, Ryan Phillippe and Orlando Bloom.

Then there was Josh Hartnett, who very much wanted to be excluded from that narrative.

Just 22 at the time, he was poised to follow up 1999's The Virgin Suicides with a turn in 2001's splashy war epic Pearl Harbor. A sure-to-be blockbuster with a $135 million budget and a cast that included Kate Beckinsale, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ben Affleck, it was the type of film, Vanity Fair wrote in a 5,000-word opus, "that will virtually overnight make an international movie star out of a comparative unknown—who, in this case, would be Josh Hartnett, a kid whose dark good looks are of the type usually referred to as brooding, and whose eyes, though squinty, can read on film as having profoundly soulful depths."