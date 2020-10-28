Dating #NoFilter Is Back & Wilder Than Ever: Get All the Details

One of the few real reality dating shows is back!
That's right: Dating #NoFilter season 2 continues Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. on E!, and while we could tell you to prepare for some of the most hilarious and outrageous episodes ever, there's truly no way to be ready for what the rest of the season has in store.
Thankfully, the show is kicking off with not one, but two all-new episodes. As always, both will include comedians watching singles as they date—or at least try to date—providing unfiltered commentary on all the shock and awe that you the viewer are already thinking.
First up will be native Aussie Dan who's on the hunt for a wealthy sugar daddy, only to find himself meeting young fitness enthusiast Diego at an alpaca farm. Will Dan wind up making an exception for Diego?
Before you start coming up with different theories, consider the other potential couple set to appear on Dating #NoFilter: fitness and fashion model Kaylynn and personal trainer Javonte. They both have amazing bodies, but you'll have to tune in to find out if they can hit it out of the park together at the batting cages.
Then, on the second all-new episode of Dating #NoFilter, you'll meet bougie blonde Asia and white rapper Cameron, who head to the beach to build sandcastles—despite the cold and overcast weather.
However, even that sounds better than the place Avise and Franklin wind up: a sub-zero cryotherapy freezing session.
Expect to see equally wild date spots this season, from a booty facial spa to a circus tightrope class!
Seriously, you won't want to miss this, especially considering the line-up of hilarious comedians: Cara Connors, Kelsey Darragh, Steve Furey, Shapel Lacey, Zach Noe Towers and Nina Parker.
The second half of Dating #NoFilter season 2 continues on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m., only on E!
In the meantime, keep scrolling to look back on the show's biggest OMG moments.