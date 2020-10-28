Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Tearfully Details "Toxic" Relationship With Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry is shedding some light on one bumpy relationship.
During the Oct. 27 episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched the 28-year-old confirm she was pregnant with Chris Lopez's child. But when announcing her big news on the show, Kailyn was overcome with emotion.
"Chris' aunt decided to post a photo of my ultrasound on social media, which obviously went viral," she shared. "I haven't really said anything publicly about it. I'm pregnant."
"I have not talked to Chris," the Coffee Convos podcast co-host added. "I don't talk to him. He has been in and out of jail. "
Back in August, E! News exclusively confirmed that Kailyn welcomed her second child with Chris. She is also raising two other boys with exes Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin. While Kailyn tried to keep her pregnancy private, the MTV star explained why her most recent journey to motherhood was a bit more complicated.
"I think what has transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening," she shared in her confessional while holding back tears. "I know that people have a ton of questions and they're wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that and I think there's a lot to be said that I haven't really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it's just really toxic. I'm still trying to figure that stuff out."
Kailyn continued, "As of right now, I have no intentions of including Chris in anything and so going into this one knowing he won't be there at all is really scary."
Earlier in the episode, the Pothead Haircare owner revealed to fans that she was in counseling and working on herself privately. She also admitted to making some mistakes.
"I think I let certain people into my life knowing that they were toxic and I ignored a lot of red flags," she explained. "And I think I let them stay too long to the point where I lost myself."
So have things changed since filming occurred? In an interview with E! News back in August, Kailyn revealed that she doesn't communicate with Chris at all.
"I'm hoping that it will get better with time but I don't have a big vision," she shared. "I don't have anything negative to say. I hope for our kids that everything works itself out in whatever direction that may be."
Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.