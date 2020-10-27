BREAKING

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Diamond Ring

Blake Shelton recently proposed to Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma. Scroll on to get a glimpse at the singer's ring and to see more celebrity sparklers.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 27, 2020 8:45 PMTags
Gwen StefaniEngagementsCouplesBlake SheltonCelebrities
No Doubt about it: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged!

The 51-year-old singer and the 44-year-old country music star, who started dating in 2015, announced the happy news on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020...And the rest of my life," Shelton wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the bride-to-be flashing her ring and giving him a smooch. "I love you. I heard a YES!"

Added Stefani, "@blakeshelton yes please!"

Shelton's rep confirmed to E! News that the "God's Country" artist recently popped the question in Oklahoma. However, the rest of the proposal details have yet to be revealed. As for Stefani's ring, it appears to be a diamond sparkler. And while the cut and carats have yet to be confirmed, from first glance, it looks like the ring size is bananas (B-A-N-A-N-A-S).

"Looks like a HUGE round brilliant," Olivia Landau, CEO and Founder of The Clear Cut, tells E! News. "The diamond takes up her entire finger, so I am guessing anywhere from 5-7ct+. Well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars." 

Shannon Delany-Ron, director of communications at JamesAllen.com, estimates something in a similar size range. "Gwen's ring looks to be white gold or platinum," she says, "with a center stone approximately 6-8 carats."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

To see more stars' engagement rings, check out the gallery below.

Instagram
Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton proposed to the singer in Oklahoma after nearly five years of dating.

Nathan Congleton/NBC’s TODAY
Hoda Kotb

While delivering the news on NBC's TODAY in 2019, the beloved daytime star announced she's engaged to longtime love Joel Schiffman. "Hoda's elegant engagement ring appears to feature an estimated 3-4 carat elongated radiant cut diamond surrounded by a halo of sapphires set in a diamond-adorned white gold or platinum band," Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, told E! News.

Instagram
Kelly Dodd

The Real Housewives of Orange County star received an epic proposal from Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal. "Kelly's glamorous ring features an estimated 10-12 carat pear shaped diamond surrounded by a halo of diamonds in a white gold or platinum diamond accented setting," Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, told E! News. Dodd and Leventhal are now married.
 

Instagram
Lamar Odom

The former NBA player proposed to Sabrina Parr with a special ring. "Sabrina's eye-catching new engagement ring features a pear-shaped cluster with a halo atop round and baguette side stones," jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley shared with E! News. "This highly detailed diamond ring could retail around $5,000."

Instagram / Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland

Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams proposed to the Modern Family actress in July 2019 and posted a video on Instagram showing the adorable moment.

Javi Marroquin / Instagram
Javi Marroquin

The Teen Mom 2 star announced his engagement to girlfriend Lauren Comeau in June 2019.

Instagram/Korie Robertson
Sadie Robertson

The Duck Dynasty star got engaged to boyfriend Christian Huff in June 2019 during a romantic proposal, complete with candles and champagne. They tied the knot later that year.

Instagram
Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor alum and country music star Chris Lane got engaged in June 2019, about seven months after taking their relationship public. They are now married.

Instagram
Raven Gates

In a Bachelor Nation success story, Gates and Adam Gottschalk got engaged in May 2019. The pair posted these adorable photos to document the sweet moment.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson

E! News confirmed in May 2019 the Hollywood actress and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost are engaged after two years together.

Instagram
Melissa Benoist

The Supergirl star and her co-star Chris Wood revealed their engagement in February 2019 with this adorable photo. They exchanged vows later that year.

Instagram / Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff

The singer proposed to the Lizzie McGuire alum in New York City in May 2019. Hilary posted this photo debuting her engagement ring. They said "I do" in December of that year.

Instagram
Sophie Turner

This stunning ring is suited perfectly for the Game of Thrones star and her husband Joe Jonas. They announced their engagement in 2017 and then tied the knot twice: first in Las Vegas in May 2019 and then again in France in June of that year.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas' engagement ring for the actress is absolutely stunning. Priyanka posted this photo in August 2018 following her engagement saying "Taken.. With all my heart and soul." They wed later that year.

Elizabeth Pantaleo/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence

The actress looked stunning showing off her simple yet stylish ring from art dealer Cooke Maroney during Paris Fashion Week. They tied the knot in 2019.

Instagram
Stella Maeve

The Magicians star announced her engagement to actor Benjamin Wadsworth with this adorable picture in 2019. The two met at Comic-Con. 

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

Wow! Alex Rodriguez did a great job picking out a stunning ring for the actress and singer and proposed to her on vacation in 2019.

Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger

You can spot this ring from miles away! Lovebirds Chris Pratt and his now wife posted this sweet photo on Instagram in 2019. "My sweet love," she wrote. "Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."

Instagram
Katy Perry

We would expect nothing less for the "California Gurls" singer. Orlando Bloom proposed to his girlfriend with this unique ring just after Valentine's Day in 2019. 

Instagram
Karlie Kloss

The model showed off her huge diamond ring on her Instagram Story following her engagement to longtime boyfriend Josh Kushner. The ring is estimated to cost between $200,000 and $500,000. The two tied the knot months after getting engaged in 2018.

Instagram / Josh Dun
Debby Ryan

The former Disney Channel star's beau Josh Dun proposed to her with this massive diamond engagement ring in New Zealand on Dec. 23, 2018. They marked the beginning of 2020 with a New Year's Eve wedding.

Katharine McPhee/Instagram
Katharine McPhee

Three weeks after David Foster got down on one knee on an Italian mountaintop in 2018, the Smash actress shared a photo of her new bling on Instagram. The star lost her father soon after the engagement and wrote in the bittersweet post, "My love wisely said to me the other day that 'death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.' So today we're celebrating life and not forgetting love." Foster and McPhee became husband and wife in 2019. 

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The model posted a selfie with her diamond sparkler and gold engagement band in July 2018. The model married Sebastian Bear-McClard in a secret NYC courthouse ceremony in February of that year.

Instagram
Becky Dalton

Dancing with the Stars alum James Hinchcliffe got down on one knee for his Total Frat Movie sweetheart on July 23, 2018. The My Babysitter's a Vampire star posted a pic of the bling on Instagram joking, "Just got served a life sentence #BeckyGetsHinched."

Instagram
Meghan Trainor

On the "No Excuses" singer's 24th birthday, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara proposed with a round diamond set on a diamond band that the two had previously picked out together. Trainor posted a video of the surreal proposal on Instagram writing, "He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy!" They tied the knot in 2018.

Instagram
Keleigh Sperry

During a 2017 safari in Africa, Miles Teller proposed to the model with a dazzling square-shaped diamond stunner. After the proposal, the lovebirds enjoyed champagne while on a morning game drive and spent the night in the Metsi Presidential Suite. They wed in 2019.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Cardi B

In October 2017, Offset proposed to the "I Like It" rapper in front of a sold-out crowd at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. The 8-carat pear-shaped halo diamond ring is worth over half a million dollars. Talk about bling! Cardi later confirmed she secretly married the Migos member.

Instagram
Katie Lee

The Food Network star flashed her round cut diamond ring in a selfie with Ryan Biegal in 2018. The television producer got down on one knee at the La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa in March of that year, and the couple's famous friends including Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis couldn't be happier for the pair. Lee and Biegal tied the knot later that year.

Instagram
Lauren Burnham

After a controversial season of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to the sales executive on live television during The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special. The 3.65-carat ring features a cushion cut center stone surrounded by a halo of diamonds that differs from the three-carat oval ring Luyendyk had previously picked for Becca Kufrin. Burnham and her main man tied the knot in 2019.

Instagram
Lea Michele

The Glee star flashed the 4-carat elongated, radiant-cut sparkler to her Instagram followers in 2018, writing, "Yes" followed by an engagement ring emoji. Zandy Reich personally designed the stunning stone with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas. The two tied the knot in 2019.

