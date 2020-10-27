Did Dua Lipa Predict Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Engagement? See Her Epic Response

Related : Gwen Stefani Reacts to Dua Lipa Calling Blake Her Husband

A slip of the tongue or an accurate prediction? We're leaning towards the latter after learning Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged.

In August, Dua Lipa was filling in for host Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she referred to Blake as Gwen's husband in their interview. At the time, the "Sweet Escape" singer cheekily replied, "Um, well...he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it."

Now that The Voice coaches are officially getting married though, it seems like Dua wasn't far off in referring to the country singer as Gwen's hubby.

The British pop star made note of her past error on Gwen's Instagram announcement Tuesday, Oct. 27, writing, "I guess our little interview aged well!!!!! Congratulations!!! Best news."

Dua wasn't the only one to gush over the couple's blingy ring photo. Jimmy Fallon, Hoda Kotb, Julia Michaels and Voice co-star John Legend all expressed excitement for the stars as they begin this new chapter of their love story.