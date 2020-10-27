BREAKING

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged
Every Photo From Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Trip

By Allison Crist Oct 27, 2020 8:24 PM
Kim Kardashian is keeping the party going!

As E! readers are surely aware, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 40 last week, and with the help of her closest family members and friends, Kim's been celebrating the milestone birthday ever since. 

Kim's mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner kicked the occasion off by throwing an intimate, sentimental surprise party—which KUWTK fans can relive by watching last week's special episode—and then, the Kardashian-Jenner crew headed to a tropical location for a luxurious getaway!

With the exception of Kylie, who a source told E! News was in Houston with daughter Stormi Webster and Travis Scott, the entire fam has been sharing photos from the birthday trip. 

Kim herself took to Instagram with a lengthy dedication to everyone who joined her for the vacation, writing in-part, "40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter."

Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Party

The KKW Beauty owner continued, "For my birthday this year, I couldn't think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."

Kim went on to explain that she and everyone who went on the trip—which also included Scott Disick, Rob Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony and more—dedicated two weeks to multiple health screens and quarantine. 

"I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," she added.

While on the trip, Kim said the group "danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more."

"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," Kim concluded. 

Check out all of the photos from Kim's 40th birthday trip below!

Instagram
Tan in the Tropics

What's a milestone birthday without a luxurious getaway? Here, Kim Kardashian shows off her golden tan while on vacation in a tropical location with some of her closest family and friends.

Instagram
A Family-Filled 40th

Kim soaking up precious family time with Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe KardashianKendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

Instagram
Father-Son Moment

Scott Disick embracing a smiling Mason.

Instagram
Barbie Cake

A very Kim-like Barbie topped her birthday cake.

Instagram
Camera Inception

Caught on camera: Kris Jenner seemingly capturing a photo of her own while walking alongside Corey Gamble, Kendall and Tristan Thompson.

Instagram
Foto With Fai

Kim poses with close family friend Fai Khadra.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

The birthday girl and Tracy Nguyen Romulus snap a photo together, which Kim's friend later commented on writing, "Experience of a lifetime! Love you so much!!!"

Instagram
Peace Out

Kim's joined for another photo—this time with pals Simon Huck and La La Anthony.

Instagram
Beachside Bikes

Scott doing some documenting of his own while exploring the picture-perfect locale.

Instagram
Swimsuit Selfie

Kendall does the same with a series of photos shared to Instagram, including this sultry mirror selfie!

Instagram
Beach Mode

With flowers in her hair and a cold drink in her hand, Kendall has all the makings of a tropical vacation.

Instagram
Shades of Blue

An ocean snapshot that'll have you dreaming of a beach getaway for days.

Instagram
Moano Vibes

"I am Moana of Motunui," Kourtney captioned this island pic.

Instagram
Bikini Babe

Kourt shows some skin in a sexy black bikini and matching hat.

Instagram
R & R

The mother of three kicks back on a lounge chair surrounded by palm trees.

Everything You Don't Know About Kim Kardashian

