Captain Lee Teases a Major First for Below Deck Season 8

A first for Captain Lee Rosbach.

Below Deck season eight, which premieres Monday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, promises to be chock-full of drama. And, for an exclusive chat with E! News, Captain Lee teased what's to come for the highly anticipated season.

Not only will the new season showcase the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but a trailer showed the captain threatening to end someone's charter.

"Get your goddamn ass back to this boat, now," Captain Lee demanded of one unidentified person. "Your charter just ended."

Was it an unruly guest? A rogue crew member?

"Now, how do you know it was a guest?" the coy captain teased to E!. "I could've been talking to a crew member, but I'm not gonna spoil anything."

While Captain Lee refused to give us any spoilers during our exclusive chat, he did express that it was a first for his career.

"I will tell you this, it is something I have never, ever done in 35 years of yachting," he added. "Until now. It's never, ever happened to me before. That is a first."

Without giving away specifics, Captain Lee categorized the drama as "extremely intense."