Zack Morris & Kelly Kapowski Return to Bayside in New Saved By the Bell Trailer

We're less than a month out from the premiere of the reimagined version of Saved By the Bell, and Peacock just made the wait even more worthwhile by dropping a new trailer.
With the sneak peek, which you can watch below, fans of the beloved sitcom not only get a further glimpse into the revamped Bayside High, but also an introduction—err, reintroduction—to two very famous characters: Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski!
That's right, the high school sweethearts, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, are back. Even better? They're still together!
Previous announcements have teased Gosselaar's return, most notably to point out that the once rebellious teenager is now serving as the governor of California—an important factor to remember, as the reboot revolves around Zack finding himself in hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, and in an attempt to fix things, sending the affected students to the wealthiest schools in the state, including Bayside High—and by the looks of the new trailer, Kelly is his First Lady!
We actually get a couple of glimpses at the couple throughout the sneak peek, some of which also involve Saved by the Bell OGs Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, a.k.a. AC Slater and Jessie Spano.
John Michael Higgins, who stars as Principal Toddman, can also be seen, in addition to members of the new class including Zack and Kelly's son, Mac (Mitchell Hoog) and Jessie's son, Jamie (Belmont Cameli).
They're joined by fellow students Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena), Lexi (Josie Totah) and Devante (Dexter Darden).
Watch the jampacked trailer below!
Saved by the Bell premieres on Peacock Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Find out even more about the reboot by scrolling through the below gallery!
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)