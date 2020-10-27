Inside Kim Kardashian's Tropical Birthday Trip With Rob, Khloe and Tristan Thompson

Can you keep up?

Kim Kardashian went all out to celebrate her milestone 40th birthday last week. According to an insider, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew about 50 friends to Tahiti on Oct. 20 for a six-day getaway. Guests included Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

"She chartered the Crystal Luxury Jet to fly everyone privately and they left LA early Tuesday morning, the day before her actual birthday," the source tells E! News, noting celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss helped bring the festivities to life. "They had multiple events to celebrate Kim turning 40. It was a mix of family, old friends and newer friends and they took over the entire private island for an incredible week of activities."

"Everyone close to Kim from all aspects of her life were there," the insider continues. "Kris, Corey, Kourtney, Khloe and Tristan, Kendall and Rob joined along with several girlfriends that she has known since grade school."

The source adds that Kanye West arrived on Friday, Oct. 23 after taping Joe Rogan's podcast in Austin, Texas and "spent the last few days of the trip with Kim and her friends."