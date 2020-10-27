YOUR MONDAY CHEAT SHEET

Gwen Stefani Admits She Didn't Know Boyfriend Blake Shelton "Existed" Before The Voice

During an interview with Seth Meyers, Gwen Stefani reminisced about going from No Doubt to a country music star alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton. Scroll on to watch.

By Mona Thomas Oct 27, 2020 12:32 PM
Sometimes, it's just fate. 

During a virtual Oct. 26 appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, Gwen Stefani admitted that she didn't know who boyfriend Blake Shelton was before working on The Voice.

"I also think about this a lot. I love to play this game with myself where I picture myself in my Voice chair, right, because I didn't know Blake Shelton existed before I went on that show," the "Hollaback Girl" recalled. "Meanwhile he's literally one of the biggest, like, 27 number one radio hits, you know, he's insane. So,  I just always like to picture myself and think about before I knew him and that first season I didn't know him at all."

Gwen, who recently won a CMT Music Award for her "Nothing But You" duet with Blake, added, "And then imagine, now like he's my boyfriend and I won a song on a country—like, it's too hard to imagine."

The former No Doubt member noted, "Like it's inconceivable that we would even know each other and be friends let alone do music together. But at the same time it's like we have so many things that come together and were the same, even with music."

On Oct. 21, the couple accepted the Collaborative Video of the Year award virtually and took to Twitter to gush about the win, and each other. 

 

 "It goes without saying that this is truly a special win for not only myself but @gwenstefani!" Blake wrote on Twitter. "CONGRATS on your first @CMT Award!! And thanks to Y'ALL for voting!!!"

Gwen retweeted the post and added, "@blakeshelton i love u so much - i've learned so much from u - thank u for sharing country music  w me!! gx."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

