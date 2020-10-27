Gwen Stefani Admits She Didn't Know Boyfriend Blake Shelton "Existed" Before The Voice

Sometimes, it's just fate.

During a virtual Oct. 26 appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, Gwen Stefani admitted that she didn't know who boyfriend Blake Shelton was before working on The Voice.

"I also think about this a lot. I love to play this game with myself where I picture myself in my Voice chair, right, because I didn't know Blake Shelton existed before I went on that show," the "Hollaback Girl" recalled. "Meanwhile he's literally one of the biggest, like, 27 number one radio hits, you know, he's insane. So, I just always like to picture myself and think about before I knew him and that first season I didn't know him at all."

Gwen, who recently won a CMT Music Award for her "Nothing But You" duet with Blake, added, "And then imagine, now like he's my boyfriend and I won a song on a country—like, it's too hard to imagine."

The former No Doubt member noted, "Like it's inconceivable that we would even know each other and be friends let alone do music together. But at the same time it's like we have so many things that come together and were the same, even with music."