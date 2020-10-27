My Music Moments: SEVENTEEN Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives

Related : SEVENTEEN Dish On Their Favorite Songs, New Album "Semicolon" & More

SEVENTEEN is back.

It's only been four months since the K-pop superstars released Heng:garæ—their seventh mini-album and first to sell 1 million copies in just a week—but they're already storming the charts again with new release ; [Semicolon]. On the album, the 13-member group known for "self-producing"—meaning the members are actively involved in songwriting, choreographing and other aspects of their art—pushed themselves to incorporate a variety of sounds, including swing, retro funk and Latin bossa nova.

As HOSHI, the leader of SEVENTEEN's performance sub-unit, said of the new album in a press release, "We've always worked hard, maturing and developing ourselves by steadily working on music where we stood. As always, I hope you'd appreciate our great music and awesome performances."

Their fans, affectionately known as CARATs, are appreciating it, alright. ; [Semicolon] sold more than 1 million copies in pre-sale orders alone.

As DINO, another member of the performance sub-unit, noted, the adoration hasn't gone unnoticed. "A huge thanks to CARATs who love and support us no matter what," he said. "We're extremely thrilled to return with a great album once again, and will do our best to create unforgettable, happy memories for our fans."