Dancing With the Stars: Who Went Home For Halloween?

Dancing With the Stars sure does love Halloween.

Tonight we saw dances performed by Hannibal Lecter, Norman Bates, Maleficent, Nurse Ratched, Cruella De Vil, Chucky and more spooky villains embodied by the cast of Dancing With the Stars. Things got weird both in a Halloween way and in the usual way as top scorers became bottom scorers and nothing made any sense at all.

A week after she scored all nines, Monica Aldama's Nurse Ratched failed to impress and she landed in the bottom with a 22. The judges chose to save Jeannie Mai over Monica, sending the Cheer coach home.

In happier news, Nev Schulman got the top score of the season with all 10s for his Black Swan performance, followed closely by Johnny Weir, Nelly and Skai Jackson with 27 points each.

Kaitlyn Bristowe ended up with the second lowest score of the night with 24—her worst score since week two.