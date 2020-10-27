Dancing With the Stars: Who Went Home For Halloween?

YOUR MONDAY CHEAT SHEET

Dancing With the Stars went hard for Halloween but not everybody got a treat, and somebody had to be eliminated.

Dancing With the Stars sure does love Halloween. 

Tonight we saw dances performed by Hannibal Lecter, Norman Bates, Maleficent, Nurse Ratched, Cruella De Vil, Chucky and more spooky villains embodied by the cast of Dancing With the Stars. Things got weird both in a Halloween way and in the usual way as top scorers became bottom scorers and nothing made any sense at all. 

A week after she scored all nines, Monica Aldama's Nurse Ratched failed to impress and she landed in the bottom with a 22. The judges chose to save Jeannie Mai over Monica, sending the Cheer coach home. 

In happier news, Nev Schulman got the top score of the season with all 10s for his Black Swan performance, followed closely by Johnny Weir, Nelly and Skai Jackson with 27 points each. 

Kaitlyn Bristowe ended up with the second lowest score of the night with 24—her worst score since week two. 

Now, if we were to hand out scores for commitment to the bit, we gotta say Nelly looked truly wicked as Freddy Krueger and AJ McClean's Norman Bates was very convincing. Jeannie also really brought back that fear of Hannibal Lecter with that spooky tongue noise that secretly haunts us all. 

But the real prize for the night has to go to Monica, who really grasped Ratched as a character. 

"She's completely opposite of me as a mom," she said. "She's evil and I'm not, so I'm really excited to do something different." 

Brava. 

In less spooky but equally horrifying news, Cheryl Burke fell and hit her head during rehearsals on Sunday but was able to dance with AJ and said she was feeling much better because she's so "hard-headed." 

See below for the full list of scores! 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 21 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 26 points
Week 6: 26 points
Week 7: 30 points

Total: 171 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 29 points
Week 6: 22 points
Week 7: 27 points

Total: 162 points out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 16 points 
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 21 points 
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 24 points
Week 7: 27 points 

Total: 148 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 15 points 
Week 3: 18 points 
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 18 points 
Week 7: 27 points

Total: 151 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 19 points 
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points 
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 26 points

Total: 159 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 19 points 
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 26 points

Total: 162 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points
Week 5: 19 points
Week 6: 24 points 
Week 7: 26 points

Total: 144 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 24 points 
Week 6: 25 points 
Week 7: 25 points

Total: 153 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 22 points 
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 25 points
Week 5: 27 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 24 points

Total: 168 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 19 points
Week 2: 16 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points 
Week 5: 26 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 22 points 

Total: 155 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points 
Week 5: 21 points
Week 6: 21 points

Total: 121 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 20 points 
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 19 points

Total: 98 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 15 points
Week 4: 21 points 

Total: 72 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 11 points
Week 2: 16 points 
Week 3: 12 points

Total: 39 out of 90

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

Week 1: 12 points
Week 2: 15 points 

Total: 27 points 

